Inaugural River City High School Basketball Showcase Coming To Ford Center
It’s fantastic news for Tri-State area high school students and the City of Evansville.
The first-ever “River City High School Basketball Showcase” is heading to town. The Evansville Sports Corporation made the announcement Thursday morning.
The games will take place December 7th – 8th at the Ford Center.
All 8 Southern Indiana Athletic Conference (SIAC) schools varsity boys’ basketball programs will be matched up with an area opponent.
This event will spotlight area high schools and give not only athletes the chance to shine on a big stage.
Tickets are on sale now and are $10 each. You can get yours at the Ford Center box office or on Ticketmaster.
Friday, December 7, 2018
6PM (CST) – Evansville North vs Henderson County
8PM (CST) – Evansville Central vs Gibson Southern
Saturday, December 8, 2018
10AM (CST) – Castle vs Bedford North Lawrence
12PM (CST) – Mater Dei vs Southridge
2PM (CST) – Evansville Harrison vs Princeton
4PM (CST) – Evansville Reitz vs Jasper
6PM (CST) – Reitz Memorial vs Barr-Reeve
8PM (CST) – Evansville Bosse vs Forest Park