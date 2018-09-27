Home Indiana Evansville Inaugural River City High School Basketball Showcase Coming To Ford Center September 27th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville, Indiana, Sports

It’s fantastic news for Tri-State area high school students and the City of Evansville.

The first-ever “River City High School Basketball Showcase” is heading to town. The Evansville Sports Corporation made the announcement Thursday morning.

The games will take place December 7th – 8th at the Ford Center.

All 8 Southern Indiana Athletic Conference (SIAC) schools varsity boys’ basketball programs will be matched up with an area opponent.

This event will spotlight area high schools and give not only athletes the chance to shine on a big stage.

Tickets are on sale now and are $10 each. You can get yours at the Ford Center box office or on Ticketmaster.

Friday, December 7, 2018

6PM (CST) – Evansville North vs Henderson County

8PM (CST) – Evansville Central vs Gibson Southern

Saturday, December 8, 2018

10AM (CST) – Castle vs Bedford North Lawrence

12PM (CST) – Mater Dei vs Southridge

2PM (CST) – Evansville Harrison vs Princeton

4PM (CST) – Evansville Reitz vs Jasper

6PM (CST) – Reitz Memorial vs Barr-Reeve

8PM (CST) – Evansville Bosse vs Forest Park

