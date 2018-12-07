In The Community: Wolfgang Orchestra and Chorus Concerts

Is it really the Christmas season without your favorite holiday songs? Well you can catch a live winter concert for free this weekend.

The Wolfgang Orchestra and Chorus will be at American Baptist East on Saturday and then at First United Methodist Church Wesley Hall on Sunday performing several holiday tunes.

So Wolfgang orchestra conductor Melanie Edling and 2nd violinist Michael Schmahlenberger joined us to give all the jolly details on the events.

The Wolfgang Orchestra and Chorus is a mentoring group for young players that perform free concerts in Evansville and Mt. Vernon each year.

Attendees will not only be able to enjoy their favorite holiday songs in a unique way, but will also have a chance to take home some grinch-themed prizes.

The winter concerts are December 8th at Evansville Baptist East at 7:00PM and December 9th at First United Methodist Church Wesley Hall in Mt. Vernon at 5:00PM.

