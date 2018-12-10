In The Community: Project Pigasus

Is you high schooler a budding screenwriter? If that’s the case, then here’s their chance to get their film produced by the pros.

Indiana-based film company Pigasus Pictures is hosting their high school screen writing competition for the third year in a row.

It’s called “Project Pigasus,” and the company’s Co-Founder and COO John Armstrong as well as CEO Zach Spicer made the trip from Bloomington to tell us all about it.

For this competition, Hoosier high schoolers can submit 12-page screenplays, the producers at Pigasus will select a winner, and then they will produce the film on a full-scale, professional level, in the town of the winners, with students shadowing every position on set.

The finished film will be screened in Indiana theaters, submitted to film festivals across the country, and subsequently be available for online streaming. Submissions are currently open to any high school student in the state of Indiana by visiting www.projectpigasus.org.

In February, they will open the doors on the Bloomington Academy of Film and Theatre, a comprehensive training institution of entertainment, and a first of its kind in the state of Indiana.

Comments

comments