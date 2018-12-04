In The Community: Holiday Health Issues

The cold winter weather brings lots of holiday cheer, but it also brings people to the doctor.

Dr. Michael Puricelli from Midwest ENT joined us to talk about some health issues to look out for this season.

Dr. Puricelli says that there is an increase of patients with ear infections or fluid in the winter months that cause swelling by the eustachian tube.

He explains that these conditions are more common with children because they have less mature eustachian tubes (shorter, more horizontal and floppy) that more easily obstruct. This leads to negative pressure under the eardrum and fluid.

In most cases, these ear issues will go away within 3 months.

Infections can be prevented with the use of ear tubes. Ear tubes allow infection to drain out rather than getting trapped and allow pressure to equalize through ear canal when eustachian tube is blocked to prevent infections in the first place.

