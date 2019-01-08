In the Community: First Saturday Program at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden

The Daviess County Public Library has started a new program that merges the beauty of nature with literature.

The library has launched the “First Saturday Program” meaning they will be visiting Western Kentucky Botanical Garden for a fun family activity. The program beings together literacy, hands on learning, and exploring nature within the garden.

We were joined by Christine Gish of the Daviess County Public Library and Laurna Strehl of Western Botanical Garden to talk more about what the program offers.

