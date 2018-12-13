In The Community: 16th Annual Bill of Rights Celebration

On December 15th in 1791, the first 10 Amendments to the U.S. Constitution were ratified guaranteeing such rights as freedom of speech and assembly and worship.

We were joined in studio by two Tri-State students who are very aware of this special anniversary.

Ellora, a senior at Reitz High School, and Kabel, a home school student, were able to jump out of class this morning to tell us more about the 16th Annual Bill of Rights Celebration.

The event will take place at Evansville Central Library on December 15th at 10:00AM.

It is free and open to the public, with refreshments and door prizes available for all attendees.

Comments

comments