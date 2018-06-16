Home Indiana In State Finals Debut, Southridge Falls 5-4 in Heartbreaking Fashion June 16th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports

A second state championship appearance is in the books for Southridge High School Athletics for the 2017-2018 school year.

Southridge Baseball made its state finals debut Saturday at Victory Field in Indianapolis. The Raiders took on Boone Grove out of Valparaiso.

Southridge went on to fall 5-4 in heartbreaking fashion. The Raiders were down 5-0 in their final out in the seventh inning. Then, the team went on to post four runs to cut the deficit to one run. They also loaded the bases. But, a pop fly with three men on ended the game.



