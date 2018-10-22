Home Kentucky In-Person Absentee Voting in Kentucky Now Open October 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

In-person absentee voting is now open in Kentucky ahead of the November election.

In order to vote early in person at your county clerk’s office, residents must be out of the country on election day, disabled, or ill.

Other qualifying reasons include women in the third trimester of pregnancy, a student living outside of the county, military personnel, and dependents.

Voters who don’t qualify to vote absentee in person may be eligible to vote absentee by mail.

People with questions about absentee voting should contact their county clerk or call the State Board of Elections at 502-573-7100.

More information on absentee voting can be seen by clicking here.

