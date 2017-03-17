The Importance of Life and Long Term Care Insurance

44News This Morning was joined by Gina Downs from Senior Connection Friday morning. Something folks of all ages need to be aware of: how to care for older relatives, and themselves in their golden years. Having the right tools and coverage now, can help offset a mountain of costs and expenses when it comes to assisted living and general care. Some of the questions covered include:

What is the average cost of living in a long term care facility?

What does Medicare cover versus Medicaid?

How can we protect our assets and ourselves?

Syndicaster Admin

<script src=”http://play.syndicaster.tv/static/scripts/embed.js”></script><div id=”cm_player_1489765654578″></div><script type=”text/javascript”>cm = new CMPlayer(“cm_player_1489765654578”).setup({width: “100%”, height: “100%”, pl_length: 5, profile_id: “37918490-a83d-0133-302f-7a163e597437”, vid: “6833807”})</script>

Comments

comments