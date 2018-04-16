Immanuel Baptist Temple Building Demolition Planned for Saturday

The Immanuel Baptist Temple Sanctuary in Henderson will be demolished this weekend. Around 6 a.m. Saturday, Hazex Construction will start the process of tearing down the building.

Drivers will not be able to use Adams Street between First and Second Street. Crews hope to have the project finished in one weekend so traffic isn’t interrupted during the work week.

This is the future site of a new central fire station for the Henderson Fire Department.

The classroom area of the former church will be saved and remodeled and used for the fire crews.

Comments

comments