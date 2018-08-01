Home Kentucky Imagination Library Secures $10K Grant From AT&T Kentucky President August 1st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

AT&T Kentucky President Hood Harris gave a $10,000 grant to the Kyndle Education Foundation for their Imagination Library.

The Imagination Library was started by Dolly Parton. It’s a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until age five, regardless of family income.

After the check was presented to the program Wednesday Kentucky’s AT&T president announced a plan to expand fixed wired internet in rural areas of Henderson County.

“Yeah, we’re excited to be investing in this area on both accounts. One we are investing in the people through the Imagination Library with the Kyndle Education Foundation. On the other hand, giving rural residents more broadband resources. So both I think kind of go hand in hand in the investment in this area that’s really going to make a difference,” says Harris.

Fixed wireless internet is available in the western Kentucky area but by 2020 it will be available at 84,000 locations statewide.

