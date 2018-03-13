Home Indiana IMA Warns Workforce Bill Could Cost Indiana $50M March 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana Manufacturers Association says the state could lose as much as $50 million in federal workforce funds under a bill moving through the state legislature.

The group is concerned because it would create a smaller workforce cabinet in the state. Senate Bill 50 would replace the state’s Workforce Innovation Council with a new governor’s workforce cabinet.

That group would have fewer members and more authority over the nine state agencies that administer about one billion dollars in various workforce development programs.

Governor Eric Holcomb’s office publicly acknowledged for the first time that if this bill passes the state will need a waiver from the U.S. Department of Labor to continue receiving that federal funding.

The bill passed the House and Senate.

