I’m One in 66,000 Hoosiers Living with Epilepsy

First off, I feel relieved typing this out. It’s taken me months to share this publicly, even though I’ve come to realize I have nothing to hide. Bear with me if some of you reading feel my thoughts are a bit scattered. I’m still learning about something that can render me unconscious at any moment.

For those who aren’t familiar with epilepsy, it’s a neurological disorder that causes seizures. I’ve had three in the last five years. So fortunately, my case is mild enough that it doesn’t prevent me from doing my job!

I was diagnosed after my second grand mal seizure in 2016. (Grand mal is a severe form of epilepsy with prolonged muscle spasms.) It happened at Bar Louie on the east side of Evansville. My episode probably ruined a lot of lunches that day. Someone said it looked, and sounded, like I was dying. My eyes rolled to the back of my head. My body was convulsing. I was gasping for air. I guess this lasted for five minutes…I hope the wait staff still got their tips.

Doctors don’t know for sure why I have this. I could have been born with epilepsy, or it’s been triggered by something. I have a feeling though, having eight concussions over six years hasn’t helped. That’s the risk I took playing sports…and being clumsy, I guess.

My most recent seizure happened this summer, feeling fine with a cup of coffee. Then, boom. My left arm spazzed uncontrollably in front of me. Then, I faded to black. Next thing I know, I’m laying on the floor hearing faintly, “You’re fine. Everything is ok.” Thank goodness my twin was there to lay me on my side. I felt like I had just run a marathon in 90-degree heat. Feeling dazed, covered in a layer of sweat. It was then I knew I had a seizure, but I couldn’t physically say it. I was unable to move my mouth, or anything really. I took my “emergency” medication and slept for 14 hours.

To think thousands in Indiana alone go through this not three times over five years, but three times each day…I can’t begin to fathom what that must be like. For me, the biggest inconvenience is being unable to drive for a few months every time I seize. I can’t complain about that when I see others who would love to be seizure-free for a week.

But, there was a time when I let the fear of seizing control my day to day life. I was scared to go on air. I was scared to go for a run by myself. I was scared to take my blind dog outside alone. This went on for months. Finally, I was sick of restricting myself. I decided to email Epilepsy Foundation Indiana to get help.

That was one of the best decisions I ever made. A whole world of “I had no idea(s)” flooded my mind. Like, that 66,000 in Indiana have this?? Neurologists host Facebook LIVES for an hour to answer questions. There are dozens of free programs available. There are people who will listen and lend a hand.

I hope sharing my experiences raises more awareness about epilepsy, and all of the efforts unfolding to support the thousands looking to live normal lives.

Can you relate? I’m here for you. Email jgentry@wevv.com.

