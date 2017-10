Home Illinois Illinois Woman Accused Of Taking Over $3,000 From Dollar General October 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

An Illinois woman is accused of stealing more than $3,000 from her employer. Tabatha Kell-Cox, of Grayville, is charged with felony theft.

Cox is accused of taking over $3,000 from Dollar General in Mt. Carmel earlier this month. The Edwards County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cox on Tuesday, October 24th.

Cox is being held in the Wabash County Jail on a $3,000 cash bond.

