Illinois Unveils Bicentennial Logo

A bicentennial logo is unveiled at the Illinois Bicentennial Commission meeting Thursday. The logo is designed to encapsulate the milestones of the state such as the history, people and communities. The state’s bicentennial is not until December 3, 2018.

Illinois 200’s mission is to support, create and implement events and activities that celebrate what is great in Illinois. Illinois’ statewide initiatives foster innovation, promote education and provide greater opportunity for the residents across the state.

To keep up to date with all of the bicentennial plans, visit Illinois 200.

