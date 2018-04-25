Home Illinois Illinois’ Unpaid Bills Tops $1.1B in Late Payment Penalties April 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

A new report by the Illinois state comptroller paints an even more bleak picture of Illinois’ finances than previously thought.

Now Illinois taxpayers could have to foot the $1.1 billion bill. The state went without a budget during Governor Bruce Rauner’s first two and half years in office.

As a result, the backlog of the state’s unpaid bills now tops $1.1 billion in late payment interest penalties.

During Rauner’s time in office, the state has racked up more than $100 million in late fees which is more than the previous four administrations combined.

Last week, the Illinois House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation requiring governors to identify and account for the cost of late payment interest penalties in their yearly budget proposal.

