Illinois Teaching Hair Stylists to Spot Signs of Abuse December 28th, 2016

A new law in Illinois is aiming to curb domestic violence in a creative way.

State officials hope to take advantage of the relationship between stylists and their clients, by teaching stylists to recognize signs of domestic violence. Every stylist will have to train for an hour once every two years. They hope the training will make it possible for stylists to help battered clients get help.

More than 88,000 stylists are on the books in Illinois. The new law kicks in January 1st, and they’ll be able to start training as early as next week.

