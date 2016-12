In Illinois, starting January 1st the so-called Tampon Tax will be a thing of the past.

Tampons will officially be placed in the same category as necessities, like shampoo.

Currently, tampons and sanitary napkins are taxed at a rat of 6.25% because they are considered “luxury items”.

Governor Rauner signed a law earlier in the year, eliminating sales taxes on feminine hygiene products beginning in 2017.

