Home Illinois Illinois Students Forced to Move Following Flooding April 30th, 2017 Bri Williams Illinois Pinterest

Nearly 200 students at Southern Illinois University will have to live in a new hall for the rest of the semester after weekend flooding.

According to campus police, University Hall will be closed for the remaining two weeks. Students were evacuated from the hall and the university provided vans to help them move.

Now crews are working to assess and clean-up the damage. The school says all 180 students have been accommodated.

Comments

comments