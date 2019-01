Home Illinois Illinois State Trooper Dies in Car Crash January 13th, 2019 Amanda Porter Illinois

An Illinois State Trooper was killed in a car accident Saturday on I-294 in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook.

Trooper Christopher Lambert was on his way home, and stopped at the scene of a crash. He was then struck by a vehicle. An off-duty nurse at the scene reportedly gave Lambert CPR, and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Lambert had worked for ISP for five years, and he leaves behind a wife and a one year-old daughter.

