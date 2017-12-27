44News | Evansville, IN

Investigators Work to Identify Human Remains Found

December 27th, 2017 Illinois

Investigators in Illinois are working to Identify remains found in Wayne County.

44News media partner WFIW reports the Human remains were found on a farm south of Boylston Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the FBI have been on the scene as well as Illinois State Police and Wayne County Authorities.

They’re still working to determine how the remains ended up on the farm and the identity of those remains.

More information will be updated once it becomes available.

