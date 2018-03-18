Home Illinois Illinois State Police Conducting Manhunt In Union County March 18th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Illinois, Indiana

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and ISP are conducting a manhunt for 2 people after leaving the scene of a car crash on Mt. Hebron Road.

Both of the suspects are wanted for questioning for a homicide in Gibson Co. Indiana.

The Union Co. Sheriff’s office released descriptions of the suspects involved. The first suspect is identified as Ashley L. Roblin, 4’11”, 120 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. The second suspect is identified as Jacob L. Wilson, 6’3″, 225 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials want people in the area to remain vigilant and weary of any suspicious persons and to contact the Union Co. Sheriff’s Office immediately.

