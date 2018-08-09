Home Illinois Illinois State Fair to Honor Bicentennial Farm Family as Twilight Parade Grand Marshals August 9th, 2018 MacLeod Hageman Illinois

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is proud to announce that the Wiseman Family, which owns the Wiseman Farm in Wabash County, will be the Grand Marshals for the 2018 Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade on Thursday, August 9th.

The Wisemans have been recognized as one of only two Bicentennial Farm families in Illinois.

They grow corn and soybeans on their land, which has been in their family since 1818.

“We’re proud to have the Wisemans lead our Twilight Parade this year,” said Governor Bruce Rauner.

If you’d like to take a look at the fair schedule, you can click here

