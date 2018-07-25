Home Illinois Illinois Speed Awareness Day Promotes Safer Roadways July 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

Drivers in Illinois are being reminded to be mindful of how high their speedometers reach when traveling.

The 2018 Illinois Speed Awareness Day Campaign taking place today is the Illinois State Police’s way of taking a proactive approach to protecting individuals while on the road.

In 2016, there were 324,274 crashes in Illinois that involved motor vehicles. These crashes resulted in 92,957 people being injured and over 1,000 people being killed. Speed was the reason for 32.2% of these accidents, and was responsible for 34.2% of all fatal crashes in 2016.

On Interstates, people can have the following consequences from going over the speed limit:

The probability of death, disfigurement, or debilitating injury grows with higher speed at impact. Such consequences double for every 10 MPH over 50 MPH.

When a vehicle crashes it undergoes a rapid change in speed. However the occupants keep moving at the vehicle’s previous speed until they are stopped, either by hitting an object or by being restrained by a safety belt or airbag.

The effectiveness of restraint devices like airbags, safety belts, crumple zones, and side beams decline as impact speed increases.

37% of the speed-related crashes result in injuries.

Speeding extends the distance required to stop a vehicle in emergency situations.

Crash severity increases with the speed of the vehicle at impact.

Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to navigate safely around curves or objects in the roadway.

Speeding can lower gas mileage by 33% at highway speeds.

By obeying the speed limit at all times, these consequences can be prevented, and lives can be saved.

Click here to view more information on Illinois Speed Awareness Day.

