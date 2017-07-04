Illinois Sentate Overrides Governor Bruce Rauner’s Veto

The Illinois Senate has overridden Governor Bruce Rauner’s budget package veto.

It included a 32 percent state income tax increase Rauner says he couldn’t support.

It would have raised the tax from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent.

The governor has said he would veto the measure ever since the house passed in on Sunday.

He says “Illinois families don’t deserve to have more of their hard-earned money taken from them when the legislature has done little to restore confidence in government or grow jobs.”

The house reconvened earlier this afternoon, but no action was taken.

Sources say they plan to also override his veto.

