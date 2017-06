Home Illinois Illinois Senate Passes Bill to Fund 911 Call Centers June 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

The Illinois Senate passes a bill to help fund statewide 911 Call Centers. Funds will be available to keep 911 Call Centers operating, and the state will have the ability to keep paying the bills for this service.

The bill extends the current funding expiration date to December 2020, and raises the 87 cent charge per phone to $1.50 per phone next year.

This legislation is headed to the governor’s desk.

