One Grayville school is out for the rest of the week due to the flue. Our media partner at WFIW reports, Wells Elementary School is closed for the rest of the week due to an increasing number of flu cases and high fevers.

When students return next Monday, staff members will check each student at the door for a fever.

Anyone with a fever above 100 degrees will be sent home.

The Junior High and High Shool in Grayville will remain open.

