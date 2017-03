Home Illinois Illinois School Bus Seat Belt Law Moves to Full House March 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

School children in Illinois are one step closer to being required to buckle up. The House Transportation Committee approved legislation that would require seat belts on new school buses.

Children on those buses would be required to use the safety devices. The bill would not affect older buses in Illinois.

The proposal goes to the full house for another vote.

