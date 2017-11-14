Home Illinois Illinois Residents who Lost Money to Western Union Scammers can File Claims November 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

If you lost money to scammers using Western Union, you may get your money back. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says people who sent money to a scammer using Western Union between January 1, 2004 and January 19, 2007 may qualify for a refund.

This is part of a $586 million settlement reached with Western Union and 49 other states.

Madigan says residents may be eligible to receive as much as $20 million in refunds.

Illinois residents who may be eligible to receive compensation through the fund, can get more information by visiting Western Union Remission, or calling 1-844-319-2124. It could take up to a year before consumers receive a refund.

You have until February 12, 2018 to file a claim.

Madigan is encouraging residents who have questions to call her Consumer Fraud Hotline at 1-800-386-5438 (Chicago), 1-800-243-0618 (Springfield), or 1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale).

