Illinois Recycling Event Set for Saturday

Saline County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a news release for a recycling event.

Taking electronics to landfills is no longer prohibited, however the Village of Carrier Mills is having an event Saturday morning to help depose of these items properly.

Carrier Mills Electronics recycling will be held at the municipal building parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon. The building is located at 101 North Mill Street, Carrier Mills, Illinois.

Due to recycling costs, console TV’s and big screen TV’s cost $10 to recycle, while small screen TV’s, computer monitors, and small flat screens all cost $5 to be recycled.

The cost to recycle vacuums, microwaves, printers and copiers is $1, and used motor oil and batteries can be recycled free of charge.

