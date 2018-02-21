Home Illinois Illinois Ranked As One Of The Most Sinful States February 21st, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

The Land of Lincoln is ranked as one of the most sinful states. Illinois ranks seventh. WalletHub.com ranks each state on virtues and vices, including anger and hatred, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

Florida tops the list as the most sinful state followed by California, Nevada, Texas, and Georgia. Utah, Maine, North Dakota, and Vermont are among the least sinful states.

Indiana ranks #32 and Kentucky ranks #22.

For a complete list of states go to 2018 Most & Least Sinful States.

