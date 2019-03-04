Lawmakers Deliberate Firearms Bill

A Second Amendment meeting is being held in Illinois as gun owners fear their rights may be compromised.

Senate bill 107 has caused alarm among southern Illinois gun owners because it may cause most semi-automatic rifles, handguns, and shotguns illegal to possess.

Concerns have arisen since the gun dealer licensing law was signed by Governor Pritzker.

Gun owners have been looking towards their elected officials for answers and possible protections from what they consider a legislative onslaught of their rights.

Monday’s meeting is being used as a way to educate gun owners about what is going on and what lies ahead.

