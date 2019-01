Home Illinois Illinois Murder Suspect Arrested in Vanderburgh County January 19th, 2019 Johnny Kincaid Illinois, Indiana

A man is being held in Vanderburgh County Jail awaiting extradition on charges from Jefferson County, Il.

A warrant was issued for 39-year-old Victor Serrano on charges of attempted murder, attempted intentional homicide of a child, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery stemming from an incident in Mt. Vernon, Il on December 21, 2018.

Bond has been set at $500,000.

