Illinois Man With Sexual Abuse Conviction Faces Additional Charges

An Illinois man with a previous conviction of sexual abuse is facing more charges. William Catt, 20, is charged with trespassing and criminal sexual abuse of a person between 13 and 17.

On March 26th, Mt. Carmel Police were called to a home on Walnut Street for reports of a person inside the residence. When police arrived, the caller told police she found Catt inside her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

Initially, Catt was charged with trespassing and taken to the Wabash County Jail. After an investigation, Catt was charged with sexual abuse.

Catt was out on bond waiting to be sentenced in a 2017 Wabash County case, where he was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Now, he’s being held without bond in the Wabash County Jail.

