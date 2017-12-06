Home Illinois Illinois Man Sentenced For Stealing From Dead Veteran December 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

An Illinois man is sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing from a dead veteran. Our media partners WFIW report Jack Lamont is sentenced to 30 months of second chance probation.

Lamont was ordered to pay over $12,000 in fines, fee, and court costs, which includes $5,000 in restitution. He must also serve 50 hours of community service.

Lamont stole thousands of dollars’ worth of foreign and U.S. coins from a World War II and Korean War veteran’s estate. The late veteran, Robert Hughes, died in 2013.

Proceeds from his estate were supposed to go to the White County Senior Citizens Center.

