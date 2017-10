Home Illinois Illinois Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing From Dead Veteran October 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

An Illnois man pleads guilty to stealing from a dead veteran. 74-year-old Jack Lamont, of Carmi, pleaded guilty to stealing coins worth thousands of dollars from a World War II and Korean War veteran’s estate.

The late veteran, Robert Hughes, died in 2013. Proceeds from his estate were supposed to go to the White County Senior Citizens Center.

Lamont faces up to five years behind bars. His sentencing is set for December 5th.

Comments

comments