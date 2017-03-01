Home Illinois Illinois Man Killed During Severe Weather Identified March 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

Authorities have identified the White County man who passed away during the storm Tuesday evening. The White County Sheriff’s Office says 71-year-old Thomas McCord died during the severe weather that hit southeastern Illinois. McCord was found behind his home in the 1500 block of County Road 1800 North in Crossville.

Officials say the storms caused damage to the house where he was staying. Friends looked for him immediately after the storms passed. After a short search they found his body behind his home.

