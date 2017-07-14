Home Illinois Illinois Man Indicted in Connection to a 2014 Murder Case July 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

An Eldorado, Illinois man is facing murder charges in connection to the death of a Southern Illinois University student three years ago.

The body of Pravin Varughese was found in a wooded area in Carbondale in February of 2014. The initial autopsy showed he died from Hypothermia, but the family always believed he was beaten by a man who gave him a ride.

A grand jury indicted 22-year-old Gaege Bethune on two counts of felony murder.

In 2015, Pravin’s mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Illinois State Police and an ISP trooper. The family also had a second autopsy performed in Chicago.

His mother said the autopsy showed that Pravin died from blunt force trauma to his head. She also said he had a number of other injuries to his body, including a large injury to his right arm.

Dash Cam video also caught Bethune’s truck near the wooded area where Pravin went missing.

Bethune is being held in the Jackson County Jail on a million dollar bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18th at 1:30 p.m.

