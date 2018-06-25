Home Indiana Illinois Man in Custody After Driving Wrong Way Down US 41 June 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

An Illinois man was taken into custody last night after driving his car on US 41 the wrong way.

Deputy U.B. Smith of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office was traveling Northbound on US 41 when he observed Ronald Morton of Danville, Illinois driving Southbound in the Northbound lane.

A short pursuit that topped out at speeds of 85 MPH resulted in the arrest of Morton. He was taken to Gibson County jail where it was determined that he had been driving while intoxicated.

Morton remains in custody and is being held on a $1,500 bond.

