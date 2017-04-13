Illinois Man Gets Life-Long Sentence
A Saline County resident will not see the end of his sentence.
Ronald Yarber was sentenced to more than 16,000 years in prison Thursday.
Following a jury trial last July, Yarber was found guilty on hundreds of counts of predatory and criminal sexual assault.
Convictions arose from his sexual abuse of a child case that took the course of more than five years.
Yarber has more than 250 individual accounts, and Illinois state law says each account must be served consecutively.