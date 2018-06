Home Illinois Illinois Man Found Guilty of Child Sexual Assault Charges June 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

A Shawneetown man is convicted of sex crimes against a child in Gallatin County. After a two-day jury trial, George Bivens was found guilty of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

The crimes happened three times between 1999 and 2004.

Bivens will be sentenced July 16th front of Judge Thomas Foster.

