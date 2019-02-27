Illinois Man Facing Child Pornography Charges

February 27th, 2019 Illinois

An Illinois man was arrested on multiple charges. 56-year-old Glen Howder of Lawrenceville, Illinois was arrested Monday, February 25th on a Wabash County warrant.

He is being charged with child pornography, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and unauthorized video recording.

Those charges stem from an 18-month investigation which led to the warrant being issued out of Edwards County on Tuesday, Feb. 26th.

Howder was also wanted out of Edwards County charged with 5 counts of child pornography.

Howder is lodged in the Wabash County Jail on a $70,000 bond.

