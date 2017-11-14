Illinois Man Faces Charges For Possible Poaching
An 18-year-old man is facing charges for possible poaching in Wabash County, Illinois. Zachary Morrell is charged with harassment of wildlife and unlawful use of weapons.
Authorities received a complaint about someone driving in a field, chasing an animal and firing shots along Highway 11 and Friendsville Avenue.
Deputies caught up with Morrell during a traffic stop, and say they found two weapons and ammunition in the car.
Morrell was arrested Monday night on Friendsville Avenue and taken to the Wabash County Jail. A juvenile in the car faces similar charges.
The Sheriff’s Office didn’t locate any injured wildlife at the time of the incident.