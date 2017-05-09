Home Illinois Illinois Man Dies after Driving onto a Flooded Roadway May 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

An Illinois man is dead after driving onto a flooded roadway. Dispatchers received a call Tuesday afternoon just before 1 p.m. to reports of a truck in the water.

Saline County Sheriff’s deputies, EMS and the Harrisburg Fire Department responded to Ingram Hill Road.

A man’s body was recovered by the fire department. Saline County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

There are few details being released about the incident. The man’s name will not be released until the family is notified.

