A Wayne County, Illinois man is behind bars accused of choking his son.

33-year-old Matthew Parker of Fairfield, Illinois is behind bars. He is accused of choking his son during an argument.

Detectives from the Illinois State Police are investigating.

Authorities report Parker was on the eligibility list to become a city police officer. He is behind bars awaiting formal charges.

