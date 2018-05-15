Illinois Man Arrested in Multi-State Chase

A multi-state chase ends in Evansville with an Illinois man behind bars.

Michael Robert Kennedy is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail facing multiple charges including resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

The chase started around 7PM Monday in Hardin County Illinois.

Authorities there say someone driving a silver pickup would not stop after leaving the scene of a crash.

Officials say the chase continued into Henderson County Kentucky and then up U-S 41 in Vanderburgh County.

At one point – the pickup hit even hit a police cruiser.

According to police — Kennedy lost control and crashed while trying to exit 41 onto interstate 69.

