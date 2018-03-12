Home Illinois Illinois Man Arrested After Chase Reaches Speeds Of 100MPH March 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois

An Illinois man arrested after a chase where police say speeds reached 100 miles per hour. Mt. Carmel Police tried to stop a car just before 5:00 Sunday afternoon for a traffic violation.

Officers say instead of stopping, Jered Wagner, of Keensburg, sped onto Route 1.

Police say Wagner told them he couldn’t be arrested and did not have to stop because he was no longer in city limits.

Wagner was arrested and taken to the Wabash County Jail. He’s charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude, speeding 100 mph in 55 mph zone, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

