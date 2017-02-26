Home Indiana Illinois Man Arrested on Charges of Child Exploitation February 26th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

An Illinois man is in jail after being accused of photographing a juvenile performing sexual acts.

Police report the parents of a 16- year-old male found him and 28-year-old Daniel Scott Smith at the Holiday Inn on Rusher Creek Road.

Smith told police he met the juvenile on social media earlier in the year. He traveled from Illinois to Evansville and picked up the teen from his house.

The two then went to the hotel where they engaged in sexual activity and Smith photographed the juvenile.

He is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County jail on charges of child exploitation.

