BREAKING: Illinois Man Arrested After 14 Year-Old Shot In Evansville August 11th, 2018 Amanda Porter Illinois, Indiana

An Illinois man is arrested following a shooting in Evansville, but not for the shooting itself.

The shooting happened near the Circle K gas station on Boeke and riverside drive around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Jiles Tomas was arrested today by the Evansville police department.

EPD believe the 14 year-old victim was shot while trying to rob Thomas during a drug deal.

Thomas told investigators during the deal the juvenile pointed a gun at him and tried to rob him, and told police he fired at the victim one time.

EPD corroborated Thomas’ claims, and found a replica gun believed to belong to the victim near the scene of the shooting.

Although the shooting happened during a crime, police believe the shooting was in self-defense.

Thomas was arrested for obstruction, and allegedly dealing marijuana.

The juvenile who is expected to survive the shooting has not been charged at this time, but an investigation into his actions is ongoing.

Thomas is booked into the Vanderburgh county jail.

