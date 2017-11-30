44News | Evansville, IN

Illinois Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman At Evansville Motel

November 30th, 2017 Evansville, Illinois, Indiana

An Illinois man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Econo Lodge in Evansville. Police arrested 45-year-old Angelo Ford after interviewing a woman at St. Vincent.

The woman told police she was at Econo Lodge Wednesday night, staying with a friend when she met Ford. She said Ford invited her into his room and forced her onto a bed and sexually assaulted her.

Officers say Ford has a lengthy criminal history that includes domestic violence arrests, arrests for assault, armed robbery, and drug possession.

Ford has a criminal history in Missouri, Illinois, Maryland, and Texas.

Ford is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. He is charged with rape, intimidation, and possession of marijuana.

